In Delhi "Patriotism Budget", Singapore-Level Per Capita Income By 2047: 5 Points

Delhi will see 75 events over the next 75 weeks as India prepares for platinum jubilee of independence from colonial rule. Budget worth Rs 45 crore has been allocated to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the city. An amount of Rs 10 crore will be allocated for programmes on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's life. For the family of freedom fighters, Rs 26 crore has been allocated; funds worth Rs 2 crore have been separately allocated to honour people above 75 years of age.

The AAP government, which has earned admiration in the past for the education reforms, in Delhi has allocated Rs 16,377 crore for the education sector in this year's budget. Virtual model schools will be set up in Delhi, Mr Sisodia saidtoday in his 1.5 hour-long speech. "Sitting in any corner of the world, you can take advantage of Delhi's education facilities. This will be world's first school not confined by four walls," Mr Sisodia said.

Budget worth Rs 50 crore has been allocated for free vaccine doses that will be administered at government's hospitals "There are many who everyday have to think, whether they should spend money to get ration for the family or arrange vaccine. In the 75th year of Independence, this question should not arise in the minds of citizens. So, we have decided that vaccines at government hospitals will continue to be given for free to people," the Deputy Chief Minister said today.

From next year, special "Mahila Mohalla Clinics" will be set up for women in the national capital to ensure every woman has access to a woman-only clinic in her neighborhood.