In Congress Reshuffle, Party Appoints New Secretaries, Joint Secretaries

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday appointed party functionaries as AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries in different states, assigning them to work with the respective General Secretaries and In-charges with immediate effect.

Accordingly, Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma has been appointed as the Secretary for Punjab, while Manoj Tyagi has been named Joint Secretary for Administration.

Pargat Singh will serve as the Secretary for Uttarakhand, while Subhashini Yadav, daughter of Sharad Yadav, has been assigned the role of Secretary for the crucial state of Gujarat.

Here's the complete list of the newly-appointed Secretaries and Joint Secretaries:

* Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Ganesh Kumar Yadav (Secretary); Palak Verma (Joint Secretary)

* Arunachal Pradesh/Meghalaya/ Mizoram: Subhankar Sarkar (Secretary); Mathew Antony (Joint Secretary)

* Assam: Prithviraj Sathe and Jitendra Baghel

* Bihar: Devendra Yadav, Sushil Kumar Pasi, Shahnawaz Alam

* Chhattisgarh: S.A. Sampath Kumar and Szarita Laitphlang (Secretaries); Vijay Jangid (Joint Secretary)

* Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu: Anjali Nimbalkar

* Gujarat: Ramkishan Ojha, Usha Naidu, Bhupendra Maravi and Subhashini Yadav

* Haryana: Manoj Chauhan and Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe

* Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh: Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary

* Jharkhand: Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Sirivella Prasad

* Karnataka: Roji M. John, Mayura S. Jayakumar, Abhishek Dutt, and P. Gopi

* Kerala & Lakshadweep: P.V. Mohan, V.K. Arivazhagan and Mansoor Ali Khan

* Madhya Pradesh: Sanjay Dutt, Chandan Yadav and Anand Chaudhari (Secretaries); Rannvijay Singh Lochav (Joint Secretary)

* Maharashtra: B.M. Sandeep, Qazi Nizamuddin, Kunal Choudhary, and U.B. Venkatesh

* Manipur/Nagaland/Tripura/Sikkim: Christopher Tilak

* Odisha: Mohd Shahnawaz Choudhary and Roselina Tirkey

* Punjab: Alok Sharma and Ravindra Dalvi

* Rajasthan: Chiranjeev Rao, Rutvik Makwana, and Punam Paswan.

* Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Suraj Hegde

* Telangana: P.C. Vishnunadh and P. Viswanathan

* Uttar Pradesh: Dheeraj Gurjar, Rajesh Tiwari, Tauquir Alam, Pradeep Narwal, Nilanshu Chaturvedi, and Satyanarayan Patel

* Uttarakhand: Pargat Singh and Surender Sharma

* West Bengal: Amba Prasad and Assaf Ali Khan

* Delhi: Danish Abrar and Sukhwinder Singh Danny

* Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh: Divya Maderna and Manoj Yadav

* Organisation: Netta D'Souza, Naveen Sharma, and Neeraj Kundan

* Administration: Sushant Mishra and Manoj Tyagi (Joint Secretaries)

* Treasurer: Nitin Kumbalkar and Nilesh Patel (Joint Secretaries)

* Communication, Publicity, Media: Vineet Punia and Ruchira Chaturvedi

* Office of Congress President: Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi

* Indian Overseas Congress & Foreign Affairs: Arathi Krishna

