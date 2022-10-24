In Congratulatory Message To Rishi Sunak, PM Modi Talks 'Roadmap 2030'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sent "warmest congratulations" to his incoming British counterpart Rishi Sunak, the first nonwhite and a Hindu to occupy No 10.

"Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership," tweeted PM Modi.

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Mr Sunak's victory came on the day Hindus worldwide mark the start of the five-day festival of Diwali -- a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

Just weeks after he lost out to Liz Truss to lead the ruling Tories, Mr Sunak therefore pulled off a stunning reversal in fortunes.

Penny Mordaunt, the last rival left after Boris Johnson dramatically pulled out, failed to secure the necessary 100 nominations from her fellow MPs.

"Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative party," senior backbencher Graham Brady said, as Mordaunt pledged her "full support" for Sunak.

Addressing members of his party behind closed doors after the announcement, Mr Sunak reportedly received a rapturous reception.

"That he becomes the first British Asian -- indeed the first from any minority ethnic background -- to become PM is a genuinely significant moment," said Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon.