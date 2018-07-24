In Chopper Scam, Ex-AgustaWestland, Finmeccanica Directors Summoned

The probe agency had on July 18 filed a supplementary charge sheet. (File)

A Delhi court today summoned as accused former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini, ex-IAF chief S P Tyagi and others in VVIP chopper PMLA case on September 12.

Special judge Arvind Kumar fresh non-bailable warrants against Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa, Guido Haschke and Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier told the court that it has enough evidence to prosecute former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors for alleged money laundering in the VVIP chopper case.

In the charge sheet, the ED had said it had recorded unimpeachable evidence supporting the allegations against all the accused persons. The probe agency had on July 18 filed a supplementary charge sheet, through advocate Yashu Khurana, accusing Orsi, Spagnolini and Tyagi, besides others, of money laundering in the case. It accused 34 Indian and foreign individuals and companies, including Tyagi, Italian middlemen Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, lawyer Gautam Khaitan and Finmeccanica, the parent company of AgustaWestland, of laundering money to the tune of around 28 million Euro.

The probe report also claimed that the kickbacks were paid by AgustaWestland through two different channels.