In Chhattisgarh Village Without Electricity, Locals Asked To Pay Bill

Locals show the electric bills that they have been asked to pay.

The residents of a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district have claimed that they have received electricity bills without having any supply in their area.

Locals in Pateri Para of Sanawal village say that they have been living in darkness but have been asked to pay electricity bill.

"There are around 40 houses in this village and there is no electricity anywhere. People cook in dark, children study using lamps. But we have been sent electricity bills without electricity," a resident told news agency ANI.

"The MPs promise us but do not fulfil them. They said they will provide electricity but so far we have been living in the dark," said another local.

When contacted, Balrampur District Collector, Sanjeev Kumar Jha said "We got to know about it through media reports. We will set up a team for investigation," he said.

Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh blamed the authorities for not providing electricity. "We had sanctioned electricity for this village. But the concerned authorities did not act on it. Soon after this monsoon, we will start the work of providing electricity to the villagers." he said

