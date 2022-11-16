In Case Against Sunny Leone, Kerala High Court Stays Further Proceedings

Sunny Leone has claimed she and her husband were not involved in any crime till date. (File)

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed further proceedings in the breach of contract case registered against Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and two others by the Crime Branch wing of the state police.

Justice Ziyad Rahman stayed the proceedings considering the plea filed by the actor seeking to quash the FIR filed against her by the Crime Branch for allegedly breaching the terms of a contract supposedly entered into with a firm for a stage performance in Kozhikode four years ago.

In her plea, the actor has rejected the allegations against her, her husband and their employee, contending that the charges would not constitute the ingredients of the alleged offences.

She has claimed they were not involved in any crime till date.

She said they were put to untold misery, irreparable loss in making them face what she called a long-drawn process of trial when no material or clear evidence against them has been found.

The Crime Branch was investigating into the case that was registered on a complaint from Shiyas Kunjumohammed, a coordinator of the programme, from Ernakulam district.

In his complaint, Mr Kunjumohammed has alleged that Ms Leone and others breached the contract despite receiving Rs 39 lakhs for performing stage shows in Kerala and abroad.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)