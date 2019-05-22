In Case Against Rahul Gandhi For Remarks On PM Modi, Court Reserves Order

The order quoted Rahul Gandhi's alleged ''Khoon ki Dalali'' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved for June 7 an order on a complaint seeking a case against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged ''Khoon ki Dalali'' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved order on the complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, which has sought direction to the police to register a case against Mr Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

The Delhi Police had on May 15 filed an action taken report before the court in which the police had said that Mr Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed.

