In Bizarre Robbery, 60-Foot Bridge Stolen In Bihar

Bihar bridge stolen: Officials said they have filed an FIR. (File)

A gang of thieves has pulled off an extraordinary heist by stealing a 60-foot abandoned bridge in Bihar's Rohtas district in broad daylight. The thieves, posing as state irrigation department officials, used gas cutters and earthmover machines to demolish the bridge and escaped with the scrap metal, reported news agency ANI.

Arshad Kamal Shamshi, a junior engineer of the irrigation department, said that the villagers informed them that some people pretending as irrigation department officials had uprooted the bridge using machines like JCB and gas-cutters. Mr Shamshi added that they have filed an FIR.

"Villagers informed that some people, posing as the officials of the irrigation department, came to the dilapidated and abandoned canal bridge and uprooted it entirely with the help of JCB machines and gas cutters," said Mr Shamshi.

He said the sudden disappearance of the 60 feet long and 12 feet high bridge has shocked everyone. Officials of the department have lodged a case against the thieves at Nasriganj police station, he added.

"Since such construction and repair tasks happen at a slow pace, the department would have generated a notice to inform us prior," Mr Shamshi said quoting another junior engineer, Yogendra.

The bridge was built over the Ara canal in Amiyavar around 1972.

(With inputs from ANI)