In Bihar Liquor Ban, 1.61 Lakh Arrested But Only 141 Convicted

Liquor ban was imposed in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar-led government in 2016. (File)

In the past two and half years, more than 1.61 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor ban imposed by the Bihar government but only 141 have been sentenced so far, an Excise and Prohibition Department official said today.

More than 1.33 lakh cases in connection with violation of the prohibition have been recorded since the ban was imposed in Bihar by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government on April 5, 2016.

The police have conducted raids on over 4 lakh locations while the Excise Department conducted raids on more than 2 lakh locations and seized over 16 lakh litres of foreign-made liquor and nine lakh litres of country-made liquor.

Besides, police have seized thousands of litres of spirit and hundreds of beer bottles during the raids.

"The law enforcement agencies have been directed to act tough against violators," Nitish Kumar said.

In July 2017, Bihar Assembly passed amendments to the prohibition law to curb its misuse.