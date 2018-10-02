In Bihar Liquor Ban, 1.61 Lakh Arrested But Only 141 Convicted

In the past two and half years, more than 1.61 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor ban but only 141 have been sentenced so far.

All India | | Updated: October 02, 2018 17:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Bihar Liquor Ban, 1.61 Lakh Arrested But Only 141 Convicted

Liquor ban was imposed in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar-led government in 2016. (File)

Patna: 

In the past two and half years, more than 1.61 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor ban imposed by the Bihar government but only 141 have been sentenced so far, an Excise and Prohibition Department official said today.

More than 1.33 lakh cases in connection with violation of the prohibition have been recorded since the ban was imposed in Bihar by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government on April 5, 2016.

The police have conducted raids on over 4 lakh locations while the Excise Department conducted raids on more than 2 lakh locations and seized over 16 lakh litres of foreign-made liquor and nine lakh litres of country-made liquor.

Besides, police have seized thousands of litres of spirit and hundreds of beer bottles during the raids.

"The law enforcement agencies have been directed to act tough against violators," Nitish Kumar said.

In July 2017, Bihar Assembly passed amendments to the prohibition law to curb its misuse.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bihar liquor banNitish KumarConviction in Bihar liquor ban

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Swachh BharatRashtriya Swachhta Diwas Tanushree DuttaMahatama GandhiVirat KohliSuresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch BrandsKisan Kranti Padyatra

................................ Advertisement ................................