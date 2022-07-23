In Biggest Inter-State Drug Bust, Punjab Cops Seize Over 7 Lakh Tablets

The accused was wanted by Punjab Police in at least four other cases.

Punjab Police late on Friday evening busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug cartel and seized over 7 lakh capsules, tablets, injections and other opioids from an illegal storage godown in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

The police have arrested the main supplier of the drugs, identified as Ashish Vishkarma, a resident of Khalasi Line near ITC in the district.

According to the police, Vishkarma had been supplying illegal drugs in several districts in Punjab, including Ludhiana, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, SAS Nagar, SBS Nagar and Rupnagar, for the last five years.

During the raid, the police seized 4.98 lakh tablets of Lomotil, 97,200 tablets of Alprazolam, 75,840 of Proxyvon capsules, 21,600 vials of Avil, 16,725 injections of Buprenorphine and 550 tablets of Tramadol.

Punjab Police, on the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, had recently launched a war on drugs in the state.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the probe into the July 14 seizure of a similar drug haul led to the raid on the storage godown in Saharanpur.

The accused was brought to Punjab and a case under sections 22C-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Badali Ala Singh Police Station In Fatehgarh Sahib, the police said.

The accused was wanted by Punjab Police in at least four other cases. Further investigation into the case is underway.