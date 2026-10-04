In Assam's Dhemaji, Grazing Land Being Developed As Village Forest

In a significant move to conserve biodiversity and protect natural habitats, residents of Bordoloni Gaon Panchayat in Assam's Dhemaji district have decided to transform 1,044 bighas of government grazing land at Maguwahola into a village forest.

The proposed Maguwahola Village Forest will be developed with the cooperation of the Dhemaji district administration and the Forest Department. The area is known for its rich biodiversity and is home to deer, a wide variety of birds, and diverse aquatic life.

Amidst the lush greenery of Bardoloni in Dhemaji lies the Maghuwa Hola cattle-grazing ground. Known as a unique example of coexistence between local villagers and wildlife, this vast grazing ground is now moving towards a new chapter of conservation.

Spread across approximately 1,044 bighas of land, the Maghuwa Hola grazing ground encompasses four villages-Gohain Chapori, Hator Khola, Puthimari, and No. 1 Barmuthoni.

Although the area is primarily a common grazing ground for cattle and buffaloes, a small forest also exists within the vast landscape. From time to time, wildlife such as hog deer, wild ducks, and various other wild animals and birds are spotted in this forest.

For generations, the local villagers have shared a close relationship with the Maghuwa Hola grazing ground and its forest.

Along with using the grazing ground, the villagers have also played an important role in protecting the biodiversity of the forest.

Recognising this unique contribution of the local people, who have been acting as unofficial custodians of the area for generations, the Dhemaji District Administration, in cooperation with the villagers, has taken initiatives to conserve the biodiversity of Maghuwa Hola and protect its forest.

As the next step in this initiative, efforts are being made to have the Maghuwa Hola grazing ground officially notified as the "Maghuwa Hola Village Forest" by the Forest Department of the Government of Assam.

With this objective, a Special Gram Sabha of Bardoloni Gaon Panchayat was held today, October 2, at the Maghuwa Hola grazing ground.

During the special Gram Sabha, a decision was taken to send a proposal to the Forest Department of the Government of Assam for officially notifying the Maghuwa Hola grazing ground as a village forest-a move that, if approved, would mark a first-of-its-kind initiative in the state.

The initiative to give formal recognition to the harmonious coexistence of nature, biodiversity, and the local community has the potential to transform Maghuwa Hola into an important local biodiversity conservation area.

The Maghuwa Hola initiative demonstrates that conservation of nature is not solely the responsibility of the government. The participation and sense of responsibility of local communities can also play a vital role in building a greener and more sustainable future.