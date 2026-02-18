'Our Business Is Hit': Karnataka Anthropic CEO To NDTV On Name Row With US AI Giant

A court in Karnataka has issued fresh summons to US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic in connection with a trademark infringement complaint filed by a state-based firm over the shared use of the company name.

Anthropic Software Private Ltd., which was founded in 2017, filed a complaint in the Commercial Division of the District Court at Belagavi, accusing the San Francisco-based AI giant of causing confusion, misrepresenting itself, and weakening the Indian firm's brand in India. The court summoned the US firm's officials on March 9 after they failed to appear on February 16.

Mohammad Ayyaz Mulla, the founder and director of Anthropic Software, said they want to protect their identity and brand name.

"Even though we are smaller, we are the prior user of the brand name," he told NDTV on Wednesday.

He said their domain is anthropic.in, and they are named as Anthropic "everywhere," even on their social media handles.

"We are known as Anthropic within our customers and new customers," he said.

He said that when people want to search Anthropic, it lands up at anthropic.com, which is the domain of the US company.

"I am hit with the invisibility, complete invisibility," he said, adding that the name row is affecting his business.

He also said his company received a cash reward from the Karnataka government for developing QuickTunes, a solution designed to fight global deaths due to distracted driving.

Anthropic Software, which develops digital platforms across education, connectivity, and safety, in its complaint said that it has operated under the "Anthropic" name since its inception, while the US firm was established in 2021.

The dispute coincides with Anthropic's aggressive expansion in India. The company on Monday also opened its office in Bengaluru and announced various partnerships across the country, a market it described as the second-largest for its Claude.ai.

The new office in Bengaluru is Anthropic's second in Asia after Tokyo.

The technology startup said in a statement that its run-rate revenue in India has doubled since the expansion announcement in October 2025, and the range of organisations building on Claude reflects the broad distribution of growth from large enterprises to digital-native companies to startups shipping their first products.