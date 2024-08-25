In Andhra, Woman Attacks Partner's Private Parts For Sending Money To Wife

Seetha Kumari and Vijay Yadav were living here for the last four months, police said

A woman attacked a man with a kitchen knife and injured his private parts in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district, police said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Vijay Kumar Yadav, a resident of Bihar, was living with Seetha Kumari, his live-in partner, for the last four months.

Since Mr Yadav's wife was not staying with him, he used to send all the money he earned to her which apparently upset Seetha. Seetha tied his eyes, hands, took away his mobile phone, attacked his genitals and informed the owner before leaving the house, police said.

The woman was also upset that Vijay was not taking good care of her following which she attacked him while he was asleep. Vijay worked as a dairyman in Torragudipadu village, to earn a living. Both Vijay and Seetha are residents of Bihar.

"Seetha Kumari and Vijay Yadav were living here for the last four months. The woman attacked Vijay's private parts and left, informing the owner about the incident. We are looking into the matter as to what went wrong, " a police officer told NDTV.

"I used to send my earned money home and Seetha was unhappy about it. After my meal when I went to sleep, Seetha attacked me," Vijay said.

In a similar incident, a 26-year-old woman attacked her boyfriend with a knife and injured his private parts over his refusal to marry her in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident occurred in Bhiwandi on August 16, a police official told news agency PTI.

The victim ran out of the house and made his way to a hospital and later lodged a police complaint. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far and further investigation is underway.

