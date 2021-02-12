180 Kg Cannabis Seized In Andhra Pradesh, 8 Detained: Police

All eight accused are from Kerala, police said (Representational)

Prakasam district Police on Thursday seized 180 kg of cannabis being illegally transported from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala.

The police detained eight persons from Kerala and seized two cars and 90 packets of ganja weighing 2 kg each.

According to Chirala DSP Srikanth, Yaddanapudi sub-inspector and his team caught the accused during the checking at Anantavaram check-post on Thursday afternoon.

"Two cars tried to escape checking then our officers chased them and stopped those vehicles at Yanamadala village," Chirala DSP Srikanth told the media.

He further said that there were eight persons in the cars.

"54 ganza packets are caught in one car and 36 packets from the other. Each packet has 2 kg of ganja. They were bringing this ganja from Paderu of Visakhapatnam district. They had changed the number plates of the cars," the police said.

All eight accused are from Kerala and they used to buy ganja from Paderu district and sell it in Ernakulam of Kerala at exorbitant prices.

The police said that the seized material is worth Rs 2 lakhs and it would have been sold for Rs 10 lakhs.

"Our police team who caught this illegal transport gang will be rewarded," DSP Srikanth added.