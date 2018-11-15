Man Cons Women Out Of Rs 20 Lakh Using Fake Profiles On Matrimonial Site

The man used different mobile numbers for the women who contacted him and give his consent for marriage.

A 23-year old man was arrested for allegedly posing as an Indian Institute of Science (IISc) professor and cheating several women after promising to marry them, police said Wednesday.

N Jeevan Kumar, a native of Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh allegedly cheated the women of a total of Rs 20 lakh which he had collected from them claiming the money was required for the treatment of his mother suffering from cancer, police said.

According to police, Kumar created fake profiles in matrimonial sites, by using photos of other persons and introduced himself as a professor with a PhD and sent messages to several working women saying he liked their profiles and asked them to go through his profile.

As part of the modus operandi, Kumar used to provide different mobile numbers to the women who contacted him and give his consent for marriage. Later, he would requested the women to furnish their credit card details facilitating him to use it for treatment of his ailing mother, police said.

After using their cards, Kumar blocked their profiles and stopped responding to them, police said adding they acted on a complaint by a Secunderabad-based woman, who was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.4 lakh.

Police also said Kumar cheated several other women on different matrimonial sites to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.