Woman Jumps From Building After Fight With 'Boyfriend', Dies: UP Cops

A 22-year-old woman died of wounds after she jumped from a coaching centre building near the Aeroplane crossing in Prayagraj allegedly after a fight with her purported boyfriend, police on Wednesday said.

The woman was preparing for competitive exams and lived in the Allahpur locality.

Her father alleged that one Saurabh Singh, with three men, molested her at the coaching centre and forced her to jump from the corridor of the building, police said.

He said that on Tuesday, she had gone to the University Road to buy a book but was accosted by Saurabh Singh, who snatched her mobile phone and threw it on the ground.

He also alleged that Saurabh and his three friends beat her too, police said.

The entire incident was caught in a CCTV recording, they said.

Colonalganj Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Kumar Yadav, however, claimed that Saurabh and the woman were having an affair and there was a fight between the two just before the incident over her purportedly dating another person.

"Some person had told Saurabh that that victim was his girlfriend. To confirm this, Saurabh met the girl on Tuesday morning at Aeroplane Square and both of them had an argument over this matter," Yadav said.

She was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

Police have taken the damaged mobile in their possession and arrested Saurabh Singh, he said.

