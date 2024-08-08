Woman Found Dead In Navi Mumbai Lake, Cops Suspect Boyfriend Killed Her

The police then rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

The body of a 19-year-old woman was found in a lake in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. A police official suspects that she was killed by her boyfriend, who later committed suicide.

Some fishermen spotted the body in the lake near a school close to Belapur around 4.30 pm on Wednesday and informed the police.

The police then rushed to the scene and recovered the body. The woman has been identified as Bhavika More, a student at a college in Nerul, an official said.

An initial investigation indicated that the woman was in a relationship with a 22-year-old man named Swastik Patil.

According to CCTV footage from the area, both of them went towards the lake at around 4 pm but did not return.

The police suspect that they may have had a quarrel, following which the man allegedly strangled the woman to death, dumped her body in the lake, and then committed suicide.

Officials are now trying to trace the man as well.

The exact cause of the woman's death will be determined after the autopsy report is received, a police official said.

The police have, as of now, registered a case of accidental death, he added.