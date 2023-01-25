In A First, Third-Gender Cops Part Of Republic Day Parade In Chhattisgarh

This will send a positive message to the region, said a top police officer.

For the first time, a third-gender personnel from "Bastar Fighters" will take part in the Republic Day Parade at Jagdalpur on Thursday, a senior police officer said. The "Bastar Fighters" is the special unit of the Chhattisgarh police deployed in the Maoist-affected divisions of Bastar.

"This is the first time the third gender would be included in the parade. It will send a positive message to the region. The people in the Bastar region are really excited about all this," P Sundarraj, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Bastar, told reporters.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will also participate in the state program as the nation celebrates the 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

The main celebrations in the national capital include the traditional march past on Kartavya Path, comprising a grand parade by the contingents of the armed and paramilitary forces, tableaux display by the states and central ministries/departments, cultural performances by children, acrobatic motorcycle rides and a flypast, besides Beating the Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk and the Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally.

This time, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five ministers and senior officials.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)