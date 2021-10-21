In A First, Train With Electric Locomotive Arrives In Guwahati

A parcel train rolled into Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati on Thursday, making it the "first-ever" train to be pulled by an electric locomotive in Assam.

Previously, trains with electric locomotives travelled till New Cooch Behar in bordering West Bengal, from where diesel locomotives were attached for onward journey.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said in a release, with the completion of electrification work of railway tracks up to Kamakhya Railway station and commissioning of the section, trains will come directly up to Kamakhya without change of traction.

"As such, there will be direct connectivity from New Delhi to Kamakhya on electric traction without change of locomotive en route," it added.

Higher speed potential, saving of time and energy, increased energy efficiency, pollution-free mode of transportation, and cost-effectiveness are among the benefits of electric rail connectivity, the release said.

