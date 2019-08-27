Imran Khan Considering Total Closure Of Air Space To India: Pak Minister

Imran Khan on Monday said he would raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum (File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering a complete closure of air space to India, a minister tweeted on Tuesday, adding that closing India's trade route to Afghanistan was also discussed in a cabinet meeting. The threat comes amid tension between India and Pakistan over the scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the state's bifurcation.

"PM is considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan Land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in cabinet meeting, legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration...Modi has started we'll finish," Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Fawad Hussain tweeted.

After India's Kashmir move on August 5, Pakistan failed to drum up international support. It had approached the powerful United Nations Security Council, which congregated in a closed-door meeting recently. Most of the members of the council reportedly agreed with India's stand that Kashmir was a bilateral issue.

Mr Khan said on Monday said he would raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

"First, I believe, the entire nation should stand with the Kashmiri nation. I have said this that I will act as Kashmir's ambassador," Mr Khan was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"I will tell the world about this, I have shared this with heads of state that I have been in contact with. I will raise this issue at the UN as well," he added, referring to his scheduled address to the UN General Assembly next month.

Pakistan had closed its air space to Indian planes in February after Indian Air Force destroyed a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation to the Pulwama attack. Normal air traffic was resumed in July.

With inputs from PTI

