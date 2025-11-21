More Trouble For Arrested Piracy Kingpin, Central Agency Joins Probe

Immadi Ravi, the alleged mastermind of the massive iBomma film piracy network who was arrested earlier this week, faces more legal trouble as the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have added forgery-related sections to the case. This development brings the total number of charges against the accused to more than 13 under various acts. Also, the Enforcement Directorate has joined the investigation into the case.

Police officials have submitted a memo in court to include three new sections focusing on forgery and identity fraud. Investigators found that Ravi allegedly obtained crucial documents, including a PAN card, a bike licence, and a vehicle Registration Certificate (RC), by fraudulently using the identity details of an individual named Prahlad.

The forgery charges are in addition to the ten sections already registered against Ravi under the Information Technology (IT) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, the Cinematography Act, and the Foreigners Act.

The police said that if convicted, Ravi could face a jail term of three to seven years.

A Look At The Case

Ravi was arrested in connection with the large-scale digital piracy of movies. Earlier this year, the Anti-Video Piracy Cell of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) filed complaints after high-profile new releases, including films like Kuberaa, Single, and HIT: The Third Case, were illegally uploaded to iBomma and its associated mirror sites on or near their official release dates.

The TFCC estimates that online piracy caused the Telugu film industry losses amounting to approximately Rs 3,700 crore in 2024 alone.

Ravi's network, which allegedly operated more than 70 mirror sites, relied on sophisticated international infrastructure to evade detection. The piracy websites predominantly targeted Telugu films but also illegally distributed content in Hindi, English, and other regional languages.

Financial, Technical Backbone Of Piracy Network Under Scanner

As Ravi continues to remain in police custody, the focus of the interrogation has zeroed in on the complex financial and technical backbone of the piracy operation.

​Over the next few days, the police will intensely question Ravi to extract critical details about his cryptocurrency wallets and transactions, which were allegedly used to launder illegal profits.

On Wednesday, a local court granted five-day police custody to him.

Ravi, who is a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, frequently travelled to countries like the Netherlands, Switzerland, the USA, and France to collaborate with betting app operators.

According to reports, police uncovered monthly crypto transfers of approximately Rs 15 lakh to Ravi's NRI accounts.

​The investigation also aims to fully unmask his foreign partners and associates who were instrumental in maintaining the global infrastructure of iBomma and its mirror sites.

Enforcement Directorate Probes Money Laundering Angle

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has joined the investigation and is probing the money angle of the case.

Given the discovery of approximately Rs 20 crore in illegal earnings, the freezing of over Rs 3.5 crore in bank accounts, and the complex international financial trail, the ED is preparing to file an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

​

The ED's involvement will primarily focus on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) aspects, working alongside the Hyderabad police to trace the full extent of the sophisticated financial networks.

​The authorities believe these new leads will further expose the large-scale network supporting the illegal streaming and distribution activities, which posed a severe threat to the film industry and user digital safety through links to online betting and data theft.