"Fan" Gita Gopinath Tweets Big B Video, Some Point To His 'Sexist' Remark

But many Twitter users were not impressed by the comments made by the Mr Bachchan and called out the Bollywood actorfor making sexist remarks.

Gita Gopinath is the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. (File photo)

New Delhi:

Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, today tweeted a "special" video from TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati in which host Amitabh Bachchan praises her during a round with a contestant on the popular game show.

"The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019," asks Mr Bachchan as Ms Gopinath's image is displayed on the screen.

"Her face is so beautiful that noone can relate her to  economy," he then says as he lists out the four options to the contestant.

Sharing the small video, Ms Gopinath tweeted that the video was special to her especially since she is a huge fan of Mr Bachchan, who she addressed as the "Greatest of All Time".

The Bollywood actor replied saying that every word about the economist were said in "utmost earnestness".

But many Twitter users called out what they alleged were sexist remarks from the superstar.

Ms Gopinath joined International Monetary Fund as its chief economist in 2019, becoming the first woman to occupy the top IMF post.

The India-born economist, who is the 11th chief economist of the IMF, is also the second Indian after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to hold the position.