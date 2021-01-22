'Fan' Gita Gopinath Tweets Big B Video, Some Point To His 'Sexist' Remark

Gita Gopinath is the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. (File photo)

Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, today tweeted a "special" video from TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati in which host Amitabh Bachchan praises her during a round with a contestant on the popular game show.

"The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019," asks Mr Bachchan as Ms Gopinath's image is displayed on the screen.

"Her face is so beautiful that noone can relate her to economy," he then says as he lists out the four options to the contestant.

Sharing the small video, Ms Gopinath tweeted that the video was special to her especially since she is a huge fan of Mr Bachchan, who she addressed as the "Greatest of All Time".

Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special! pic.twitter.com/bXAeijceHE - Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) January 22, 2021

The Bollywood actor replied saying that every word about the economist were said in "utmost earnestness".

thank you Gita Gopinath ji .. I meant every word i said about you on the show .. said in utmost earnestness .. https://t.co/VuyJCjfyCI - Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2021

But many Twitter users called out what they alleged were sexist remarks from the superstar.

So sad that he just had to mention your looks while pointing to your earned achievement. Bet you he wouldn't have made a mention if, say, @raghuramrajan or @kaushikcbasu were on the screen. Anyway, congratulations to you @GitaGopinath : keep the flag flying high! - Jaideep Mehta (@jaideep400) January 22, 2021

Don't you think he was being sexist here? Etna khubsurat face or economy!!! What does that mean? - RIP_My_Emotions (@beautifulgirly0) January 22, 2021

Most of girls in economics, whom I know are beautiful. Bachchan needs to go in regular co-ed economics institutions. - Salient Opinion (@SalientRohit) January 22, 2021

Ms Gopinath joined International Monetary Fund as its chief economist in 2019, becoming the first woman to occupy the top IMF post.

The India-born economist, who is the 11th chief economist of the IMF, is also the second Indian after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to hold the position.