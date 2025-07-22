Advertisement

IMF's Gita Gopinath To Step Down In August, Return to Harvard University

Gita Gopinath joined the fund in 2019 as chief economist - the first woman to serve in that role - and was promoted to the role of first deputy managing director in January 2022.

Washington:

Gita Gopinath, the No. 2 official at the International Monetary Fund, will leave her post at the end of August to return to Harvard University, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will name a successor to Gopinath in "due course," the IMF said.

Gopinath joined the fund in 2019 as chief economist - the first woman to serve in that role - and was promoted to the role of first deputy managing director in January 2022. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

