'Image Damaged': Court's Criminal Liability Warning Over Indore Water Deaths

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government and the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) over the contaminated water crisis, observing that the incident has "severely damaged the image of Indore across the country." The court said that a city celebrated nationally as the "cleanest" has now become infamous for supplying "poisonous water" to its residents.

While hearing five petitions on the matter, the court emphasised that access to clean drinking water is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution and cannot be compromised. The bench warned that it would fix civil and criminal liability on officials found guilty of negligence and would intervene if the compensation provided to victims proved inadequate.

The Human Toll

So far, 17 people have died in the Bhagirathpura area after consuming contaminated water. On Tuesday alone, 38 new cases of vomiting and diarrhoea were reported, six of whom were referred to Aurobindo Hospital. A total of 110 patients are currently hospitalised, including 15 in the ICU. Since the outbreak began, 421 people have fallen ill, of whom 311 have been discharged after treatment.

Allegations Of Administrative Negligence

Petitioners argued that despite a court order on December 31, 2025, directing the supply of safe water, contaminated water continues to reach affected neighbourhoods. Counsel for the petitioners stated that residents' repeated complaints were ignored, adding, "Had timely action been taken, these deaths could have been prevented."

The court was also informed that although the Mayor approved a proposal for new water pipelines in 2022, the project was stalled due to a lack of funds. Furthermore, it was revealed that during 2017-18, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board found 59 out of 60 water samples across Indore unfit for drinking. Despite these findings, no corrective measures were implemented.

Terming the negligence a "grave constitutional failure," the High Court directed the state government and the IMC to file a detailed status report outlining steps taken to ensure safe water supply.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 15. The Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh has been ordered to appear via video conferencing to address the lapses.