'I'm Not Mahatma Gandhi...': Odisha BJP MLA Who Pushed Woman Cop

Rejecting the ruling BJD's demand for tendering an apology for allegedly pushing a policewoman during a protest, Leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra of the BJP on Friday said he was not Mahatma Gandhi that he will offer another cheek after being slapped on one.

Mr Mishra, who turned 60 years on Friday, claimed that he had pushed her in a reflex action as the policewoman, who was wearing a boot, stomped on his foot that has a slipper on.

"I am a victim of police atrocity. I am not Mahatma Gandhi that I will offer another cheek after being slapped on one," he told reporters.

The senior BJP leader was booked under various IPC sections including 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) for allegedly pushing the cop during a protest in front of the Sambalpur district collector's office on Wednesday.

"When Dhanupali police station IIC Anita Pradhan crushed my feet, it went unnoticed. The camerapersons came after that incident and shoot me pushing her...Instead of realising her mistake, she punched me. An argument ensued thereafter," he said.

Reacting over the ruling BJD's demand for his removal from the post of Leader of Opposition and an apology, Mr Mishra said: "I will tender an apology only when the chief minister issue a statement saying that the police have been given a free hand and those who can't tolerate atrocities can leave the state."

On senior BJD leader and former commissioner of Mumbai Police Arup Patnaik's assertions that had he been in charge, Mr Mishra would have been behind the bar and faced harsh action, the BJP leader said, "I am ready to go to any place where he will beat me up."

BJD MP Munna Khan said, "Mishra is known for his short temper. He also does not behave properly in the assembly. We strongly condemn his misbehaviour with the policewoman."

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP MLAs led by opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi met Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and submitted a memorandum demanding action against Arup Patnaik for allegedly issuing a veiled threat to the leader of the opposition.

The BJP legislators also filed an FIR against Mr Patnaik in this regard.

In a related development, a group of transgender people also staged a demonstration before Mishra's residence here accusing him of "assaulting" a woman cop.

However, Mr Mishra's daughter Subhshree offered them sweetmeats and drinking water "as they appeared tired by demonstrating against my father. They did not come on their own but were brought. While leaving our place, they blessed me."

Earlier, several BJP leaders including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan turned up at the official residence of Mr Mishra to extend wishes on his birthday.

