'I'm A Fan Of Whiskey': Chief Justice, Senior Lawyer's Courtroom Banter

The courtroom erupted in laughter.

Senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud shared a jovial moment in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Mr Dwivedi, with a hint of jest, attributed his multi-coloured hair to the recent Holi festivities. "Apologies for my colourful hair," he chuckled, adding, "It is because of Holi. This is the disadvantage of having a lot of kids and grandkids around. You can't save yourself."

Chief Justice Chandrachud seized the opportunity to add a dash of humour to the conversation. "Nothing to do with alcohol?" he quipped, evoking laughter from those present.

Mr Dwivedi, joining in the laughter, playfully admitted, "It does. Holi means partly alcohol... and I must confess... I am a fan of whiskey."

A nine-judge Constitution bench was hearing a case on industrial alcohol. The bench deliberated whether industrial alcohol is the same as edible alcohol that is available in the markets and the overlapping powers between the Centre and state governments on industrial alcohol production.

Mr Dwivedi, representing the state of Uttar Pradesh, argued that all forms of alcohol come under state control.