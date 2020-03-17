Illegals Possibly Staying At Religious Places: Minister In Parliament

Statistics of foreigners arriving into India are not maintained community-wise, Nityanand Rai said (File)

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that there are reports about the presence of illegal immigrants in the country and that the possibility of them staying at religious places can not be ruled out.

"There are reports regarding presence of illegal immigrants who have entered into country without valid travel documents. Some of them are illegally staying after expiry of their stay. Possibility of their staying in religious places may not be ruled out, said the minister.

The minister gave this information in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

To another question in the Lok Sabha the minister said statistics of foreigners arriving into India are not maintained community-wise.

"Statistics of foreigners arriving into India are not maintained community-wise. However 25,782 persons belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan were granted Long Term Visa from 1 Jan 2015 to Dec 2019," Mr Rai told the parliament on Tuesday.