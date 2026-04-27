"I'll Bury You": Madhya Pradesh Minister's Brother Threatens Woman Officer

Even before the dust could settle on the controversy involving BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's threats to a senior police officer, Madhya Pradesh has been hit by another brazen display of power.

On a day the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Special Session is set to discuss women's empowerment, a woman officer was allegedly threatened by Inder Singh Chauhan, brother of Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, that she would be "buried alive" and have her "teeth broken."

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred on April 22 at the Janpad Panchayat office in Alirajpur.

Chauhan allegedly stormed in the office, furious over the rejection of ineligible applications under the Kanya Vivah Yojana. According to eyewitness accounts and the complaint filed by CEO Priya Kag, he not only abused and threatened her but physically lunged at her, blocked her path, and threatened her, "I will break your teeth...I will bury you alive...everything here runs at my will."

A case was registered under stringent, non-bailable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Yet, within hours of his arrest on April 24, Chauhan walked out on bail citing illness and high blood pressure.

Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Raghuvansh Singh Bhadoria said that the accused has been charged with criminal intimidation and obstruction. He was produced before the court, where he secured a bail, he stated.

The accused's past only deepens the shock. Over the last 32 years, more than 25 criminal cases have been registered against him, including under charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, dacoity, and arson. He has not been convicted in a single case, having secured acquittals in grave offences.

For Priya Kag, the fallout has been immediate and chilling. She has suspended field visits, confined herself to office work, and is now under armed protection. "I feel unsafe at my workplace," she said.

Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan has distanced himself from his brother's actions, saying, "He lives separately. The law will take its course." The opposition has launched a scathing attack, with state Congress chief Jitu Patwari accusing the ruling party of shielding offenders, calling it "the arrogance of power trampling the system."