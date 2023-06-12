IIT Kharagpur Student's 2nd Autopsy Shows 'Homicidal Injuries': Sources

Faizan Ahmed's partly decomposed body was found in a hostel room last year. (file)

The second autopsy of IIT-Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed's body refers to injuries sustained before death which were homicidal in nature, sources said today. Soon after the college claimed the 23-year-old student died by suicide in October last year, his parents had filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court saying he was murdered.

Faizan's body was exhumed on the orders of the Calcutta High Court around three weeks back in Assam for the second autopsy, after several loopholes were pointed out by a court-appointed expert in the first one. The body was taken to Kolkata by a team of West Bengal police, where the second autopsy was conducted by a court-appointed expert.

The Calcutta High Court had come down heavily on IIT Kharagpur for its poor handling of the case. Faizan Ahmed's parents had also alleged a cover-up in the death of the engineering student.

The high court while passing the order for exhumation of the body had said a second postmortem was "vital and necessary for arriving at the truth".

Faizan Ahmed's partly decomposed body was found in a hostel room on the campus premises on October 14 last year.

His family had told the court that he was a victim of ragging, and that his complaints went unheard by IIT-Kharagpur's management. "It was a clear case of murder," they said.

The high court had earlier pulled up the director of IIT-Kharagpur, located in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal, in the matter.

The court had, on December 1, reprimanded him for not acting on a ragging complaint, which was followed by the student's death.