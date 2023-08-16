IIT Aspirant From Bihar Dies By Suicide In Kota, 20th Such Case This Year

The police are questioning the landlord and other students living in the house.

Another student has died by suicide in the coaching hub of Kota on Tuesday, bringing the total number of such deaths this year to 20.

A native of Bihar's Gaya, 18-year-old Balmiki Prasad was found hanging at a rented accommodation in Mahavir Nagar on Tuesday night

The landlord along with other students found the body and informed the police.

“Around 8pm, the students who lived next to him in the rented accommodation knocked on his door but received no answer. They then informed the landlord who discovered the boy hanging in his room. The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed. We are waiting for the family to arrive so we can ascertain the reason behind the death,” a police officer at the Mahavir Nagar Police Station said.

No suicide note has been found from his room, he added. The police are questioning the landlord and other students living in the house.

The IIT-JEE aspirant had been living in Kota for 2 years preparing for engineering entrance exams.

This is the fourth student suicide reported in Kota this month. Three other coaching students, including two IIT-JEE aspirants and one NEET-UG aspirant had died earlier this month.

Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by students were reported in the coaching hub.

The Kota administration has shared concerns over the rising number of student suicides in the district. Following the guidelines issued by the high court over the rising deaths, the district administration had called for psychological evaluation of students in Kota and necessary counselling to be provided to them.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)