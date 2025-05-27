18-Year-Old Medical Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota: Cops

An 18-year-old medical aspirant, who was preparing for the prestigious exam National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for over a year, died by suicide on Sunday in Rajasthan's Kota, said the police.

The woman student, Jeeshan Jahan, a native of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead at her rented room in the city.

The door of the student's room was locked from the inside and labourers working nearby had to be called who used gas cutters to break open the door, said the police.

On Tuesday, the student's parents arrived in Kota. At first the parents refused permission for post-mortem, but relented after cops persuaded them. An FIR was also filed today.

Just recently, the Supreme Court had made strong remarks over the increasing number of such incidents in the city.

According to police, this is only the second case in Kota where an FIR has been filed in connection with a student suicide.

The student had reportedly spoken to a person on the phone shortly before the incident.

After the call, the same person contacted a mutual acquaintance in Kota, urging her to check on the student, said the police.

Upon arriving at the student's room, the friend found the room locked from the inside. When the police entered the room, they found the student dead.

According to the woman student's uncle, Shakeel Ahmed Wani, she had been mentally distressed and was under medical treatment.

She had previously attended a private coaching institute in Kota and had returned to the city just a month ago after Eid.

Whether she had taken readmission this session is being investigated.