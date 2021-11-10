'If Yogi Adityanath Is Removed...': BJP Former Legislator Takes A Swipe

Ram Iqbal Singh said Yogi Adityanath will become a 'sadhu' if he is removed as Chief Minister. File

BJP state executive member and former MLA Ram Iqbal Singh today took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting that if he is removed from the post of chief minister, he will go back to being a monk.

"I cannot call 'tezaab' (acid) 'amrit' (nectar)," he said, apparently referring to the Chief Minister who is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

"If Yogi Adityanath is removed from the chief minister's post, he will immediately become angry and become a sadhu," Mr Singh said in Nagra area.

He also targeted the Narendra Modi government over the plight of the farmers saying the cost of farming has increased a lot because of inflation.

Mr Singh praised Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar and called him "the sole leader of the Rajbhar community".

Mr Singh has been critical of the BJP government in the state and has in the past raised questions over its functioning during Covid-19 pandemic.

He had also accused BJP Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra of running over farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident last month.

