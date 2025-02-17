"If Educated People...": Groom Returns Dowry Of Rs 5 Lakh In Rajasthan, Earns Praise

A 30-year-old bridegroom, who was gifted Rs 5,51,000 as dowry amid wedding rituals, returned the money to the bride's family soon after the ceremony, earning widespread praise among relatives and villagers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Paramveer Rathore, a civil services aspirant, got married to Nikita Bhati at a small village named Karaliya on February 14. As Mr Rathore arrived for the wedding on horseback, amidst the beats of dhols and celebrations, he was accorded a grand welcome by the bride's family.

The "tilak" ceremony soon began, and the groom was showered with gifts by his to-be in-laws. A plate decorated with a red cloth and filled with cash worth Rs 5,51,000, however, caught everyone's attention.

"When they tried to offer me the money, I was sad to see that such (dowry) practices continue to exist in society. I could not immediately reject it, so I had to carry on with the rituals. I spoke to my father and other family members and said we must return the money," he told NDTV.

"I am a civil services aspirant and I have studied a lot, so I felt if educated people don't make a change, then who will. We must set an example. My parents agreed and supported me. I also have a sister. If we do not put an end to these malpractices, then how will we bring about a change in society? Each of us has to start somewhere," he added.

It is up to the educated people to try and bring about a change in society, Mr Rathore said. "It will not happen all of a sudden but we have to start somewhere," he said.

Mr Rathore's father, Ishwar Singh, who is a farmer, echoed similar sentiments. "Today, women are representing the country in every field. That is why we were unable to accept the cash. I accepted just one coconut and a one rupee coin as part of the rituals. We returned all the money. We must stop this practice of dowry," he said.

After the wedding ceremony, Mr Rathore returned to his village in Pali with his wife. The newly-wed woman, a postgraduate student, appeared for her exams thereafter.

Back in Karaliya, the woman's family and the villagers are touched by Mr Rathore's gesture.

"The baraat that came from Pali has set an example. They were offered Rs 5,51,000 but by refusing to accept it, they have sent across a message to society that we must stop such feudal practices," Bhawani Singh Bhati, a relative of the bride, said.

