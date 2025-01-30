"Women Misusing Dowry Law": Man Dies By Suicide, Leaves Note, Wife Charged

The wife of a photographer who committed suicide and three of her kin were booked in Indore in Madhya Pradesh for alleged abetment of the act, a police official said on Thursday.



Nitin Padiyar (28) had ended his life on January 20 after leaving behind a suicide note in which he urged the government to make changes to the Dowry Prohibition Act to stop women from "misusing" it, Banganga police station house officer (SHO) Siyaram Gurjar told PTI.

"An FIR for abetment of suicide has been registered against his wife, and three of her family members, comprising her mother and two sisters. Padiyar's wife had filed a dowry case against him in Rajasthan, from where her parents hail. They were allegedly demanding money from Padiyar to withdraw this case," Gurjar informed.

"I, Nitin Padiyar, request the Government of India to change the law because women are misusing it. If you do not change it, then many more men and their families will get ruined every day. I request youth of India not to get married and if they do, they should strike an agreement before it. Seek justice for me after my death if you feel I have been bullied. Or wait for your turn," Padiyar's note stated.

