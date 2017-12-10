If Centre Can't Fund Military Children's Studies, We Can: Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said on Saturday that his government was willing to pay for educational expenses of the children of those killed or disabled in the line of duty.Speaking at a panel discussion at the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh, the chief minister said the Congress would do everything in its power for defence veterans if it came to power at the centre.Amarinder Singh had written to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 1 seeking reversal of the ministry's decision to cap educational expenses paid to children of personnel killed or disabled in the line of duty."It is the government's responsibility to ensure the welfare of the soldiers and veterans, as well as their families," the chief minister said.Terming the decision "immoral" and "unprincipled", Mr Singh said it would impact around 32,000 students in various institutions while saving the central government a mere Rs 3 crore per annum. He called for an immediate review and revocation of the decision."If the Centre can't pay such a meager amount for the education of the soldiers' and martyrs' children, the Punjab government is ready to do it," he said, adding that he had conveyed the same to the Defence Minister but she was yet to respond."It is important to look after the interests of the defence personnel and their families in order to keep their morale high," he added.