Study Abroad: Major Fully Funded Scholarships For Indian Students

Pursuing higher education abroad is a dream for many Indian students, offering opportunities for world-class learning, global exposure, and enhanced career prospects. However, the high cost of tuition, living expenses, and travel pose a significant challenge. Fully funded scholarships provide a solution by covering these costs, reducing financial burdens, and rewarding academic excellence, leadership potential, and other achievements.

Explore some full-funded scholarships available for Indian students:

Commonwealth Scholarships

Open to students from Commonwealth countries, including India, these scholarships focus on postgraduate education in the United Kingdom. Each year, around 700 students across disciplines receive this financial support, making education accessible to those who might not afford it otherwise.

GREAT Scholarship

Offered by the British Council, the GREAT Scholarship targets postgraduate students from 15 countries, including India. For the 2024-2025 academic session, 27 universities in the UK are participating in the programme, allowing Indian students to pursue specific courses with full financial assistance.

Rhodes Scholarship

A highly competitive and merit-based award, the Rhodes Scholarship supports postgraduate studies at Oxford University. Since 1947, over 200 Indian students have benefited from this scholarship, which aims to nurture future leaders committed to public service. Five scholarships are awarded annually to Indian candidates.



Fulbright Scholarship

Offered by the United States-India Educational Foundation, the Fulbright Scholarship is available to Indian students, scholars, and professionals. It facilitates study and research opportunities in the US, including Master's programmes and visiting student researcher roles. Applicants are required to submit a detailed proposal outlining their academic and professional aspirations.

British Council Scholarships For Women In STEM

Designed to promote gender equity in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, this scholarship supports South Asian women, including Indian students, to pursue higher education in STEM fields. The initiative also aims to boost women's participation in the global workforce.

Cornell University Tata Scholarship

Funded by the Tata Education and Development Trust, this scholarship supports approximately 20 Indian students annually for undergraduate studies at Cornell University. The scholarship covers tuition and other costs for the entire duration of the programme.

Visit the official websites of these scholarships for detailed information and application guidelines.

