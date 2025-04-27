This European Country Offers Scholarships To Indian Students, Check Details

The Republic of Slovenia is inviting Indian students to apply for scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year, available for short-term mobility programmes. These scholarships, valid from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2026, can be granted for a maximum duration of 10 months.

The Centre of the Republic of Slovenia for Mobility and European Educational and Training Programmes (CMEPIUS) will oversee the application and evaluation process. Interested applicants can find all relevant details, including the application form and eligibility criteria, on the official Study in Slovenia website, studyinslovenia. The application deadline is 30 June 2025.

This scholarship programme is open to university/college students, graduates, and PhD applicants who wish to pursue part of their studies or research at a Slovenian Higher Education institution. It is to be noted that these scholarships are not applicable for full degree programmes.

The age limit for applicants is 26 years for study stays (must not turn 26 before the scholarship period ends) and 30 years for research visits. Applicants for study stays must demonstrate proficiency in Slovene, unless otherwise agreed with the mentor or supervisor.

The scholarship package includes:

A monthly stipend of 400 EUR (subject to periodic review and adjustment)

Free accommodation in student dormitories (covered by CMEPIUS)

Subsidised meals via the Student Organisation of Slovenia

Basic medical insurance for non-EU applicants (provided by CMEPIUS if no health insurance agreement exists between Slovenia and the applicant's home country)

The Ministry of Education, Government of India does not play a role in the nomination or selection process; final decisions are made by the donor country, Slovenia.

For more details, students are advised to check the complete notification here.