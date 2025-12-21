Study Abroad: What Is SAT? Key Exam For Admission To Top Global Universities

SAT For Study Abroad: Are you planning to study abroad? If so, the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) should be at the top of your priority list. Accepted by universities worldwide, the SAT is a key eligibility requirement for undergraduate admission to top-ranked institutions. Here's everything you need to know.

The SAT is a standardised, computer-based exam designed for high school students applying to undergraduate programs in the US, Canada, and other countries. It assesses reading, writing, and math skills to evaluate college readiness. The exam is scored out of 1,600 and is administered by the College Board through the Bluebook app.

The SAT consists of two main sections: Evidence-Based Reading & Writing and Math, each scored out of 800. The English section includes 54 questions to be solved in 64 minutes, covering multiple-choice questions, vocabulary, punctuation, and sentence completion. The Math section contains 44 questions with 70 minutes allotted, of which 75% are multiple-choice and 25% require students to produce responses. There is no negative marking.

The exam duration is two hours and 14 minutes. It is offered seven times a year: March, May, June, August, October, November, and December. Typical SAT score ranges for top universities are:

Harvard: 1460-1580

Stanford: 1440-1570

MIT: 1520-1570

QS World University Rankings 2026: Top Global Universities

The QS World University Rankings 2026 have listed the top global universities. The edition features over 1,500 of the world's leading institutions, representing more than 100 locations worldwide. Here are the top 10 universities globally.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Imperial College London

Stanford University

University of Oxford

Harvard University

University of Cambridge

ETH Zurich

National University of Singapore (NUS)

UCL

California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

Before applying, students should research the admission process for their target universities, available scholarships, city preferences, cost of living, course availability, and alignment with evolving job market demands.