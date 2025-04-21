Study For Free At Top European Universities Through This Scholarship

Study Abroad: Pursuing higher education abroad, especially in Europe, is often considered an expensive dream due to high tuition fees and living costs. However, the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship offers a rare opportunity for students to study in top European universities without paying for tuition, accommodation, meals, or even travel.

What is the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship?

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's Degree (EMJMD) is a prestigious scholarship programme funded by the European Union. It supports international students who wish to pursue a Master's degree in Europe. Selected candidates are enrolled in at least three universities across two or more European countries and get exposure to diverse academic and cultural experiences. Each year, over 100 students globally are awarded this scholarship.

What Does the Scholarship Cover?

Erasmus Mundus is considered one of the most comprehensive scholarships available for international students. It includes:

Full tuition fee waiver

Visa expenses

Travel allowance

Monthly stipend for living expenses

Accommodation and food expenses

The scholarship lasts throughout the Master's programme, typically one to two years, covering classroom learning, research, thesis writing, and defense.

Type of Degrees Offered

Students selected for the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship can receive one of the following:

Joint Degree: A single degree certificate awarded jointly by two higher education institutions.

Multiple Degrees: Two separate degree certificates issued by participating universities in the consortium.

Applicants can choose their preferred degree type at the time of application.

Who is Eligible?

To apply for this scholarship, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Hold a Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised institution.

Final-year Bachelor's students may also apply, provided their degree is completed before the Master's programme begins.

Be a resident of an eligible country under the Erasmus Mundus programme.

Must not have previously received an Erasmus Mundus grant or any other EU-funded grant during the same academic period.

Students with valid TOEFL or IELTS scores demonstrating English proficiency.

Must not have spent more than 12 months in any Erasmus partner country in the past five years.

For more information and application details, students can visit the official Erasmus Mundus website or contact the universities offering eligible programmes.