'If Attacks On Party Workers Continue...': Jagan Reddy Warns Chandrababu Naidu

Jagan Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of promoting a culture of violence and fear (File)

YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday issued a strong warning to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and said that if the state government continues to attack his party workers, they will have to face consequences.

The YSRCP Chief's warning comes after his party leader, Ajay Kumar Reddy, was allegedly attacked by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers in Vempalli. Ajay Kumar Reddy is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital. He made the remarks while speaking with the media on the premises of RIMS Hospital.

Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of promoting a culture of violence and fear, which he said was unheard of in the state until now. He added, "If the attacks on his party workers continue, they will have to face the consequences."

Meanwhile, the YSRCP took to its official X handle and posted a video of Jagan Mohan Reddy visiting the injured party worker. It said, "Jagan stood by YSRCP worker. YS Jagan visited YSRCP worker Ajay Kumar Reddy who was injured in a mob attack by TDP goons."

In another post, the party quoted Jagan Reddy and said, "Stopping Ajay Kumar Reddy on the road and beating him mercilessly for voting for YSRCP in the elections. What will we achieve? Till now, there is no culture of such attack in Vempalle, Pulivendula constituency. But Telugu Desam Party are sowing the seeds of attack tradition across the state."

Jagan Mohan Reddy, while interacting with the media, also accused the TDP government of failing to fulfill its promises, including providing school bags to students. He called upon the people to unite against the TDP's "autocratic rule" and ensure that the party is defeated in the next elections.

In the 18th Lok Sabha elections, the TDP won 16 seats out of 25 while YSRCP managed to clinch only four seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)