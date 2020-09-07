IAS Officer Dies Of COVID-19 In UP: Official

Sushil Kumar Maurya (53) was posted as special secretary, Language.

An IAS officer posted in the Uttar Pradesh Language Department died of COVID-19 here at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science, a senior SGPGI doctor said.

"IAS officer Sushil Kumar Maurya died of COVID pneumonia on Monday morning. He was admitted here on August 24," Professor R K Singh, Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine and in-charge of COVID hospital at SGPGI told PTI.

Mr Maurya (53) was posted as special secretary, Language.

"Sushil Kumar Maurya was a PCS officer of 1994 batch, and was promoted to IAS in 2010," Information Director Shishir told PTI.

Hailing from Jaunpur, Mr Maurya was Basti district magistrate from January 30, 2018 to May 25, 2018.

Mr Maurya also worked as special secretary at the APC branch from May 15, 2018 to January 30, 2018 and special secretary of the UP Co-operative Department from May 25, 2018 to May 7, 2019.

After this, he was posted as special secretary, Language.