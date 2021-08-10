'I Was Also 100 Kg...': Manish Tewari's Nostalgia Trip Gives Fitness Goal

Manish Tewari served as national president of Indian Youth Congress from 1998 to 2000

It was a walk down memory lane for senior Congress leader and MP Manish Tewari when a party colleague posted a picture from his Youth Congress days.

Pawan Dewan, chairman of Punjab Large Industrial Development Board and general secretary in the state Congress unit, posted a photograph on Twitter today to mark the foundation day of Indian Youth Congress.

The photograph shows a much-younger and heavier Mr Tewari standing with Mr Dewan and other Congress members. Party president Sonia Gandhi is seen seated at the centre.

"Congratulations For Foundation Day Indian Youth Congress. 21 years Old picture with Smt Sonia Gandhi ji president indian national congress and @ManishTewari ji," Mr Dewan tweeted, sharing the photograph.

This was in Chandigarh in December 1998 . I was then National President of @IYC -literally @INCIndia President Mrs Sonia Gandhi's first political appointee.

I was also 100 kg or above ( Extreme Right ) . A street fighting pre-requisite. https://t.co/YcBMPm4834 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 10, 2021

Interestingly, Mr Tewari's trip of nostalgia gave fitness goals to many. Several Twitter users were amazed by the transformation and lauded the Anandpur Sahib for his fitness regime. Some of them also requested him to share his fitness mantra.

Mr Tewari served as national president of Congress's student wing, National Student Union of India, from 1988-93. He later went on to lead the Indian Youth Congress from 1998-2000. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2009 and elevated as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting in 2012.

Mr Tewari was reelected to Lok Sabha in the 2019 general election.