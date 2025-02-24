"I Eat Makhana 300 Days A Year ": PM Modi Promotes Foxnut As Superfood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday revealed that he eats the "superfood" Makhana (foxnut) "at least 300 out of 365 days" and called for the production on a global scale of the traditional crop of Bihar that has emerged as a staple part of breakfast in cities across the country.

"Now Makhana has become a staple part of breakfast in cities across the country. Speaking personally, I eat makhana at least 300 out of 365 days a year. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets. That's why, in this year's budget, the government has announced the formation of a Makhana Board for the benefit of makhana farmers," the Prime Minister said at a rally in Bhagalpur.

This initiative, he said will focus on value addition, better marketing strategies and improving the livelihoods of farmers in Bihar.

Upon his arrival at the rally here, for the release of the 19th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the state, the Prime Minister received a warm felicitation and a huge garland fashioned out of foxnuts.

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said, "In the past years, with the efforts of the government, the agricultural export sector has increased manifold. With this, the farmers have been receiving higher prices for their produce. Many farmer products are being exported for the first time. It is now time for Bihar's foxnuts 'Makhana."

"Makhana has become a staple of breakfast in cities. It has become a staple part of breakfast in cities across the country. Speaking personally, I eat makhana at least 300 out of 365 days a year. It is a superfood that we must now take to global markets," he said.

"Be it superfood Makhana or Bhagalpur's silk, our focus is on taking such special products of Bihar to the markets across the world," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi shared that this year's budget continues to push forward his vision for farmers' welfare, with the introduction of the 'PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana.'

This initiative will identify 100 districts across the country with the lowest crop production and launch special campaigns to boost farming in these areas.

He also celebrated the achievement of a significant milestone, revealing that the government had set a target to create 10,000 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) across the country, and this goal has now been accomplished.

PM Modi proudly announced that Bihar will host the 10,000th FPO, which will focus on crops such as maize, bananas, and paddy.

He said that the FPO has been registered in Khagaria district, marking an important step in supporting farmers and strengthening regional agricultural practices.

A huge crowd had turned up at the rally to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, a Central Sector Scheme launched on February 24 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs. 6,000 per eligible farmer family. So far, more than Rs 3.46 lakh crore have been disbursed to more than 11 crore farmer families in the country through 18 instalments.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.

