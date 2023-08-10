'I Dot N Dot D Dot... Opposition Has Divided India': PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a swipe at the opposition grouping's new name, INDIA, while speaking in the Lok Sabha amid the opposition's call to make him speak on the Manipur crisis.

He said the new opposition block has instead divided the country by erecting walls between Indians.

PM Modi said the opposition added two "I" to NDA - one is arrogance of 26 parties, the other is the arrogance of Congress.

"They think by changing their name, they will rule India. Their name is visible to the poor, but not their kaam," PM Modi said, referring to the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance.

"They ran schemes on their own names and then did corruption over them. I dot N dot D dot... changing the name won't work," PM Modi said in the Lok Sabha.

"The country believes that in 2028 when you will bring a no-confidence motion, by then the country will be in the top three," PM Modi said.