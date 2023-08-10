Opposition Not Worried About The Poor, Only Wants Power: PM In Parliament - Top Quotes

PM Narendra Modi spoke in the Lok Sabha (file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the debate on the no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha today. PM Modi's speech came amid calls by the opposition for his statement on the Manipur ethnic violence.

Here are the top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha speech:

I have heard every MP's opinion... India has reposed its faith in us time and again... I take it as God's blessing that the opposition brought the no-confidence motion. It happened in 2018 as well. Even then I had said, the motion is not a floor test of our government but theirs.

When voting happened, they fell short. When we went to the public, the people announced their no-confidence in them. The NDA and BJP got more votes. In a way, the opposition's no-confidence motion is lucky for us. You have decided that the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and the BJP will return with a massive mandate.

You (opposition) are not worried about the hunger of the poor, you are only worried about power. You are not worried about the youth's future, but only about your future.

Fielding was set by the opposition, but fours and sixes were hit from here. We kept hitting centuries, they kept bowling no balls. I gave you five years to come back to power. What didn't you prepare?

The leader of the largest opposition party was not listed as a speaker. Sharad Pawar led the 1999 no-confidence motion. Sonia Gandhi in 2003. But this time look at what happened to Adhir Chowdhury? His party didn't let him speak.

I don't know what's your compulsion. Why was Adhir Chowdhury sidelined? Maybe, a call came from Kolkata. We are completely sympathetic to Adhir Chowdhury.