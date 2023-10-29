'I Do Not Go Anywhere To Win Polls But To...': Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader

Kailash Vijayvargiya is BJP's candidate for the Indore-1 assembly constituency (File)

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he does not go anywhere to win polls but to "win the hearts of his party workers."

"I do not go anywhere to win polls but to win the hearts of the party workers," Mr Vijayvargiya said at the inauguration of his new party office at Indore 1 by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mr Vijayvargiya is BJP's candidate for the Indore-1 assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking about his preparation for the upcoming polls, Mr Vijayvargiya said that he will take his constituency to the top position.

"I have seen the map of Indore 1 and today morning I had a meeting with doctors and engineers about our vision for the next five years. In the next five years, we will make it number 1 in development," he said.

Speaking about his childhood, the senior BJP leader said, "Indore has given me lots of love. My father was a labourer in the Rajkumar Mills and I used to visit the 'shakha' during my childhood. Following that, I came to Vidyarthi Parishad..."

On the first election that he won, Mr Vijayvargiya said, "In 1983, we had the Nagar Nigam elections. The Vibhag Pracharak came to me and asked me to contest the civic polls from a ward. I told him that I am not interested in politics...I thought that I was going to lose...But somehow I won the contest and from there the journey started..."

Mr Vijayvargiya shared that he had requested his party to let Union Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurate his party office but Singh accepted his invitation at that very moment.

"When I asked the party if Rajnath Singh could inaugurate my party office he approved at that very moment. I have no words to express my gratitude...We will win all nine seats in Indore and form the government in the state," he said.

Speaking about the charisma of Rajnath Singh, Mr Vijayvargiya said, "If you sit with Rajnath Singh for five minutes you will get motivated to work. This is his speciality."

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The BJP has released five lists of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, with the total number of names announced so far being 228. The names of candidates for two seats for the 230-seat MP assembly polls are yet to be decided.

In the latest list released on Saturday, the party dropped sitting Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The BJP has fielded Rakesh Golu Shukla from the Indore-3 constituency in place of Akash Vijayvargiya. Shukla is the cousin of Sanjay Shukla, the Congress legislator from Indore-1.

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been fielded from the Budhni seat.

