'I Am hopeful': Nirbhaya's Mother On Fresh Death Warrants Against Convicts

Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim, on Monday voiced hope that fresh death warrants would be issued against all four convicts by a Delhi court today.

Delhi's Patiala House Court will today hear a plea seeking the issuance of a fresh death warrant against the convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

Speaking to ANI, Asha Devi said, "Several dates (of court hearing) have come and gone but fresh death warrants have not been issued yet. But we go with new hope in every hearing. Their (convicts) lawyers use new tactics every day, I cannot say what will happen today but I am hopeful."

A Delhi court had on February 17 adjourned the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of death warrant as a petition challenging the rejection of mercy plea of convict Vinay Kumar Sharma is pending before the Supreme Court.

The Patiala House Court had observed that Article 21 of the Constitution protects the life and liberty of the convicts till the last breath of life.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. She died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.