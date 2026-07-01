Hyderabad, UAE-Based Firms Partner To Bring Physical Intelligence To India

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has partnered with Abu Dhabi-based technology company Analog to introduce "Physical Intelligence" in India. The two companies say the partnership will help build smarter infrastructure, improve public safety, and support intelligent urban development.

Physical Intelligence is a technology that allows machines to understand, learn, and respond to the real world instead of simply following fixed instructions. The companies said the technology can be used in infrastructure, transport, industrial operations, robotics, and smart city projects.

Speaking on the partnership, PV Krishna Reddy, Managing Director of MEIL, said, "Infrastructure has always been the foundation of progress. The future of infrastructure is intelligent, connected, and adaptive. We are proud to work with Analog to bring Physical Intelligence to India."

Alex Kipman, Founder and CEO of Analog, said India offers huge opportunities for advanced technology. "India is one of the most important technology opportunities in the world. The engineering talent here is extraordinary. MEIL is the right partner to help us build the future together," he said.

The companies said they will work on projects related to intelligent infrastructure, mobility, industrial automation, robotics, advanced sensing, operational intelligence, public safety, and AI-powered real-world applications.

Apart from deploying technology, MEIL and Analog also plan to invest in long-term research, skill development, and building a technology ecosystem in India.

They said the collaboration aims to support innovation and create new opportunities for engineers and technology professionals.

According to the companies, the partnership builds on the agreements signed during the Telangana Rising Global Summit and further highlights Hyderabad's position as an emerging destination for global technology investments.

