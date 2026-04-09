18 Units Sealed In Gujarat Crackdown For Hiding Synthetic Paneer Label

The Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) of Gujarat has concluded a week-long statewide crackdown on the sale and use of "analog paneer", a synthetic substitute often passed off as dairy paneer. The special drive, conducted from April 4 to 9, aimed to ensure transparency by hotels and restaurants on the ingredients served to people.

During the operation, food safety officers carried out inspections across a wide range of business operators, including manufacturing units, premium restaurants, and street vendors.

Officials said the focus of the exercise was to check whether establishments were misleading consumers by using cheaper, fat-based paneer substitutes without clearly disclosing this information on menus or display boards.

In total, authorities inspected 2,527 food business units across the state. Eighteen establishments were ordered to seal or shut down for serious violations, while 210 notices were issued for non-compliance with food safety norms. Officials destroyed 103 kg of substandard or non-conforming stock on the spot and collected fines amounting to Rs 2.48 lakh.

As part of the enforcement drive, 65 formal samples were collected and sent to laboratories for detailed analysis. In addition, 678 preliminary tests were conducted on site using mobile food safety vans to allow for immediate screening.

Health officials clarified that analog paneer, typically made using vegetable fat rather than milk solids, is allowed under existing regulations. However, food business operators are required to clearly disclose its use to consumers. Authorities said several establishments were found to be using the substitute to reduce costs while presenting it as authentic dairy paneer.

The FDCA has warned that legal action will be taken against operators whose samples fail laboratory quality standards. The department said similar surprise inspections will continue as part of efforts to protect public health and curb the deceptive sale of mislabelled or synthetic food products.