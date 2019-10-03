Hyderabad Nizam's Money To Be Divided Among 120 Descendants: Grandson

Mir Osman Ali Khan was the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

A day after a UK court ruled in India's favour over money belonging to the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad, now worth 35 million pounds, one of his grandsons in Hyderabad said the amount will have to be shared among around 120 descendants.

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur and president of the Nizam Family Welfare Association, there 120 members of the royal family who have their right of share in the money

"They have given me absolute mandate and I am representing them, Najaf Ali Khan told news agency PTI.

The UK High Court had on Wednesday ruled in favour of India and dismissed Pakistan's claim over the money belonging to the Nizam, settling a 70-year long legal dispute.

The Nizam's descendants, Prince Mukarram Jah - the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad - and his younger brother Muffakham Jah were with the Indian government in the legal battle against Pakistan

"They (Prince Mukarram Jahand and Muffakham Jah) alone cannot take over the amount...," Najaf Ali Khan said.

The family members, including the Prince and his younger brother, would sit and discuss over the distribution of the amount.

"If they don't agree to the distribution, then we will approach court."

He, however, said there was a four-week window available for Pakistan to go in for appeal.

"After that, our solicitors will look into how to distribute the money, he said.

Najaf Ali Khan said the major obstacle in the distribution of money was Pakistan.

Now it is among the other parties to have an understanding...nobody wants to fight for the money. Ultimately, we will sit and sort out the issue," he said.

Welcoming the court verdict, Najaf Ali Khan on Wednesday said he had tried for an out of court settlement with Pakistan in 2008 but there was no response from them.

